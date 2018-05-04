Two Romanian nationals arrested for ATM fraud

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday arrested two foreigners who used to withdraw money from ATM machines in the capital using cloned plastic cards.

The two were identified as Lulian Dumbrava and Cornel Traian Mirea, both Romanian nationals, police said.

The accused had withdrawn over Rs 9 lakhs from various ATMs in south Delhi, police said.

"Almost 48 cloned plastic cards on which PIN were mentioned, two laptops and 18,550 rupees have been recovered from their procession," Romil Bannaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (South), said.

"The accused came to India through Nepal and procured cloned plastic cards and PIN from their Romanian associates," Bannaya said. Earlier in February 2018, in a similar ATM fraud in Mumbai, police had arrested two Romanian nationals in connection with the Axis Bank card cloning fraud, where nearly 50 people were duped of over nine lakh rupees.