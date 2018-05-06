  1. Sify.com
  4. Two security personnel injured in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Last Updated: Sun, May 06, 2018 09:12 hrs
Srinagar: A soldier and a policeman were injured on Sunday in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.


The security forces including police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) surrounded Badigam village following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight," police sources added.

"The injured RR soldier and a constable have been shifted to a hospital."

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Kashmir.