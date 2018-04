[India] Apr 24 (ANI): An Army personnel and a policeman lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Lam village of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

A terrorist was also gunned down in the encounter.

Earlier today, several gunshots were heard in Lam village following which security forces were deployed at the spot to retaliate.

This encounter comes a day after Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control at Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district. (ANI)