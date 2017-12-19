Two sent to three-day police custody in murder of BJP MP's son

[India] December 19 (ANI): Two history-sheeters who were arrested in connection with the murder of Vaibhav Tiwari, son of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prem Prakash Tiwari, have been sent to three days police remand today.

The duo, identified as Suraj Shukla and Vikram, allegedly shot Tiwari outside his apartment on Saturday night.

They fled the spot and Tiwari was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar on Saturday announced Rs. 20,000 bounty on each of the accused.

The police also recovered Rs. 30 lakh cash from Shukla's residence. According to reports, Shukla and Tiwari were close aides but had a scuffle due to internal disputes. (ANI)