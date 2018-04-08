Two Shiv Sena leaders shot dead in Ahmednagar

[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): Two Shiv Sena leaders were allegedly shot dead in Ahmednagar's Kedgaon area on Saturday after the result of a civic bypoll was announced.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube.

The incident took place at 5:15 pm yesterday.

"Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube were killed when they were shot from point blank range by two men on a motorcycle after the result of a civic bypoll in the Ahmednagar area was announced," a police official said.

The result of the bypoll was announced on Saturday by state election commission officials. The Congress' Vishal Kotkar defeated the Sena's Vijay Pathare by a thin margin of 454 votes. (ANI)