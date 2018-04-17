Two sisters shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Two sisters were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Tuesday and their bodies dumped in a field, police said.

Sandhya, 19, and Shalu, 15 had gone to relieve themselves late at night in their village Kela Mau under Basehar police station but did not return, leading to worry among their family members.

Their bodies were discovered by villagers in the morning when they were off to their fields.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Ashok Tripathi said that empty bullet shells have been recovered from the crime scene and they were trying to ascertain whether the bullets found in the bodies of the girl duo match these cartridge shells.

Owing to the sensitivity of the matter, Inspector General, Kanpur Zone, Alok Singh also rushed to the village where he met the family members of the victim and pacified the villagers by saying that the case will be cracked soon and the culprits sent behind bars.