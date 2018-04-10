Two soldiers killed in Pakistan firing in J&K's Sunderbani

Nagrota: Two Indian Army jawans were killed after Pakistan violated unprovoked ceasefire, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector.





The Pakistani Army on Monday initiated an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 5: 15 pm.





The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the firing from the other side of the border.





However, in an exchange of fire, Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured and succumbed to their injuries.



Vinod Singh, aged 24 years, belonged to village Danapur, Jaurian, district Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir and is survived by his father, Ajit Singh.

Jaki Sharma, aged 30 years, belonged to village Sanhail, Hiranagar, district Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir and is survived by his wife, Rajni Devi.