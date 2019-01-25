Two terrorists arrested for planning attacks in Delhi

Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists arrested by Delhi Police had planned terror attacks on marketplaces, other crowded places and a gas pipeline, in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations, according to police.

Delhi Police Special cell said interrogation of the two men, Abdul Latif Ganai alias Dilawar and Hilal, revealed their plans to attack the Lajpat Nagar market and a gas pipeline in East Delhi, among other places in the city and had already done a reconnaissance of the areas.

Ganai was arrested during the intervening night of January 20 and 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said. "An input was received from a very reliable source that a terrorist of JeM who masterminded a spree of recent grenade attacks in Srinagar was planning similar terror strikes in heavy footfall areas in Delhi during the Republic Day celebrations,” Kushwaha said. A Delhi Police Special Cell team rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and recovered two IEDs from his possession, he said. The team also arrested another terrorist Hilal from Bandipora who had carried out a survey of target areas in Delhi, the officer said. (ANI)