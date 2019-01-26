Two terrorists gunned down, ammunition recovered in J-K

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Security forces gunned down two terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them following an encounter on Saturday in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The encounter on Republic Day ensued while terrorists fired at security personnel who were conducting a search operation in the area, based on a credible tip-off, police said.

“A cordon and search operation was launched today morning jointly by police and security forces in the Khonmoh area. As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists and the firing was retaliated leading to a gunfight.”

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained. The Police has registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter. Police have also requested citizens to not to venture inside the encounter zone citing the possibility of stray explosive materials. On January 23, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition including 3 AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter. (ANI)