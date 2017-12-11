Two terrorists neutralised in J-K's Baramulla

[India], December 11 (ANI): At least two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with the security forces in Baramulla's Bomai in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Monday.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was also captured in an injured state by the security forces during the late night encounter on Sunday.

The identity of the terrorists have not yet been confirmed.

The firing has been stopped for now but the troops of 92 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with 22 Rashtriya Rifles and the state police are carrying out search operation in the area.

On December 9, another encounter took place in Shopian distirct of the state. Further details are awaited. (ANI)