Two top JeM terrorist killed in Sopore encounter: DIG South Kashmir

[India] Feb 22 (ANI): Two top terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were gunned down on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, said police officials.Police have seized arms and ammunition from the terrorists. However, their identities and affiliations are yet to be ascertained."Two top terrorists of JeM were eliminated. There was no collateral damage and no injuries to the security personnel. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. The public is requested not to venture into the operational area until it is sanitised," DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel said told media persons.The gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district late on Thursday evening after forces launched a search operation.On February 18, security forces gunned down the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack along with two other terrorists of Pakistan-based JeM.

It is worth mentioning that around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 around 3:15 pm.The Pakistan based terror outfit JeM claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)