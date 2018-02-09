Two women Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 09, 2018 22:01 hrs

[India], Feb 09 (ANI): Two women Naxals were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday.

During the search operation, the security forces recovered detonator, wires, a pipe bomb and pamphlets from their possession.

The Maoists have been a regular nuisance in Bijapur.

Yesterday, the encounter between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada ended.

Following a belligerent attack from the CISF, the Naxals ran away towards the dense forest of Bijapur. (ANI)



