Two youth thrashed for stealing wedding chairs in Kaimur

[India], June 6 (ANI): Two young men, Raj Kumar and Birbal, of Sonbarsa village in Bihar's Kaimur district, were hanged upside down and thrashed for stealing five chairs from a wedding last week.

The wedding was that of Mahangu Bind's daughter. Bind is an influential figure in the village.

Bind suspected both young men of stealing the chairs and put them through the ordeal for three hours in front of the entire village, till, their poor families paid up Rs 3,000 to Bind.

Raj Kumar and Birbal initially refused to file a case against Bind and the other suspects, but were later convinced into taking action against the latter.

One of the four suspects has been arrested. Bind and others are absconding. (ANI)