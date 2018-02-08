Tytler files police complaint against Manjit Singh GK

[India] Feb 8 (ANI): Congress leader and an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Jagdish Tytler on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjit Singh GK and others over his purported sting video.

Manjit Singh GK on Monday claimed of having a CD in which Tytler is allegedly admitting his role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Talking to ANI, Manjit Singh GK claimed of having evidence against Tytler.

"We have a sting of Jagdish Tytler in which he is admitting his role in 1984 killings. We are handing over all proofs to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and it should arrest him immediately," the Akali Dal leader said.

He also threatened to stage protests and raise voice in the Parliament if the CBI did not arrest Tytler. The sensational claim by the Akali Dal has come to fore after the Supreme Court directed to constitute a fresh three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by a former high court judge, to monitor probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases, which had broken out in India after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. According to official records, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi. The Nanavati Commission has named Tytler as one of the organisers of the riots. He is also an accused in the killing of three Sikhs outside the Gurudwara Pulbangash in his Delhi north constituency. (ANI)