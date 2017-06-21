Uber founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO

Washington: Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from the ride-sharing company.

He stepped down as the firm he founded in 2009 deals with a sexual harassment scandal.

According to the New York Times, a shareholder revolt made it untenable for him to stay on at the company.

I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight, Kalanick said in a statement.

Kalanick's troubles began earlier this year after a former Uber engineer detailed what she said was sexual harassment at the company, opening the floodgates for more complaints and spurring internal investigations.