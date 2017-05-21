UDAN: A boost for tourism in Himachal

[India], May 21 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating three years of its government at the Centre by virtue of which, the development across Himachal Pradesh is also being accessed.

The state has been getting the benefit of the Air Service to boost the tourism industry in the region.

Nearly a month ago with the aim of "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik", the UDAN scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi on April 27 in Shimla.

This scheme has activated the Shimla airport, which was lying defunct for almost five years. This scheme has given wings to the common man, who could not fly due to high airfare. Though the capacity is too low, still 15 people are flying daily from Shimla to Delhi - benefitting under UDAN by paying around Rs. 25,000. However the seats are less due to technical issues and ticket price for other seats are quite high and sometime around Rs. 19000. "All seats are booked for over a month. I hoped I will fly soon from Shimla, but I think I have to wait longer," Jitender Sood, a Shimla resident said, adding, there was no availability of seats till June. Airport director of Jubbarhatti Sunil Maggirwar said he had written a letter to Air India to start more flights to Shimla. "The UDAN scheme is popular among people, but benefit is not being availed by a majority of people because the lone flight has a limited number of seats," Maggirwar said. Himachal Pradesh State Tourism Board chairman and former tourism minister Vijai Singh Msankotia said he would take up the matter with the Central Government that more flights should be started to Shimla as it was a famous tourist destination. "Be it under the UDAN or any other scheme, more flights should start to Shimla as these flights are bringing more tourists and they are also saving time by coming here," he said. Nishant Sharma, a tour operator, said there was heavy rush to get the tickets under the UDAN and even under non-subsidised category. (ANI)