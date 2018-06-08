Udanta Singh inspired by 'idol' Sunil Chhetri

[India], June 8 (ANI): Indian professional footballer and FC Bengaluru's winger, Kumam Udanta Singh talked about skipper Sunil Chhetri, calling him "simply an inspiration".

"I feel privileged to share the dressing room with Chhetri-bhai both at the Club level as well as the National Team. He has been my idol and for so many youngsters. At the end of the day, we learn from our seniors and that comes best when you are playing alongside someone like him," he said in a press conference on Friday.

After staging two back-to-back wins in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, coach Stephen Constantine rang in as many as seven changes to the starting line-up to have a better understanding of his bench.

Even though the result did not come the coach's way, the 'Flash' of the team, Udanta stated that the team has learnt from their mistakes and are now prepared for the final.

"We are confident of our abilities and we're pumped up before the final. We are going through a process and we're confident to perform to best of our potential. The final on Sunday will be a different ball game and I trust the spectators won't go back home disappointed," said Singh. (ANI)