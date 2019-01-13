Uddhav tears into PM for blaming Cong of stalling construction of Ram Temple

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in a veiled attack slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya. Thackeray on Sunday, while addressing a gathering here cornered the Prime Minister, after the latter accused the Congress party of stalling the Ram Janmbhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi accused the Congress of creating obstacles in the resolution of Ayodhya issue saying the opposition party does not want a solution.

The Shiv Sena chief underlined that people of the country punished the Congress and voted BJP into power so that it could erect a Ram temple in the holy city.

"They say Congress comes in between when RamMandir issue comes up. Just because Congress comes in the middle, people punished them by taking away the majority and giving you the power. However, we don't see any Ram Mandir built by you so far," he said.

"When we went to Ayodhya, people were assured that I can built Ram Mandir as I am the only son of Bal Thackeray (ye to Bal Saheb ka ladka aaya hai, ye to Ram Mandir banake hi jayega).If you're making this issue also a jumla (a lie), how can you expect people to trust you?," he further questioned the ruling government while addressing his party workers in Mumbai.

The issue of Babri Masjid demolition has been time and again raked up by scores of leaders belonging to different political quarters highlighting how its construction is significant for their parties.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood here. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.

The Shiv Sena chief also expressed anger over several remarks being made on Lord Hanuman's caste and religion.

Lord Hanuman's caste and religion shot to limelight when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit tribal. This was followed up with MLC from Uttar Pradesh, Bukkal Nawab, suggesting that the Hindu deity was a Muslim. After which, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan went on to suggest that he was a Jaat.

"Why is Lord Hanuman's caste being discussed? If any other religions' castes are discussed, it will be made a huge issue, but it's okay to discuss Lord Hanuman's caste. How sad it is," he said.

The statement drew strong criticism from the Congress and other political quarters while the BJP defended Adityanath. (ANI)