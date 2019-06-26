Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodha later this month, the party's media cell said on Wednesday.

This comes over six months after he took on the central government over the construction of Ram temple during his last visit to Ayodhya.

The final dates will be announced in the coming days.

Thackeray visited Ayodhya in November last year and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had assured full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

He had said, "We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk on other things." During his last visit, Thackeray had offered prayer at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya. (ANI)