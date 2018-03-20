Udhampur Girl calls off hunger strike as officials promise toilet at her residence

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): A Class 10 student from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur who was on a hunger strike demanding toilet facility in her house ended her fast on Monday.

The girl, Nisha Rani who is a resident of Kud village in Udhampur called off her strike after the local administration begun the construction of a toilet at her residence.

In a bid to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur of Ravinder Kumar along with other district administration officers had launched an awareness camp among the students of the Higher Secondary school in Kud to use of toilet instead of open defecation.

The girl who is a student of the school came home after the awareness session and sat on a hunger strike demanding toilet in her house. Today, the Deputy Commissioner had instructed the officials to go to the girl's house and begin the construction of toilet. (ANI)