Udhav warns BJP against 'jumla' in God's name

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The BJP will not be spared if the saffron party does indulge in 'jumla' in the name of God, said Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be spared if it does 'jumla' in the name of God," Thackeray said here while addressing a gathering.

He said that he would like to talk about the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the plight of farmers rather than indulging in the 'useless debate' over a pre-poll alliance.

"It has been 30 years and still you say that matter is in the court. Hindus are innocent but not fools. Let there be a discussion in the Parliament on the Ram temple issue. Who you are favouring on this issue will be clear," he said. "Babri Masjid was demolished. Now you are sleeping like 'Kumbhakaran' on your power bed. When will we see a Ram temple? If you will do 'jumla' in the name of God, we will not spare you without kicking you out. We will not leave the Ram Mandir issue and will not let anyone leave this also," added Thackeray. Continuing his tirade against the Central government, Thackeray said, "I am not going into the useless debate of alliance or no alliance. I just want to get the relief for my farmers. The thing which happened with Rafael, the same thing happened with crop insurance also. If seeking justice is a crime, if asking questions to government is a crime, I will do that crime." Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the drought-hit areas in Maharashtra, he said, "I don't have any interest in seat sharing. Just tell me when you are compensating farmers for their losses. I have to tell the PM that he travels around the world, sometime he should come to a drought-hit area also. There are claims of Rs 32,000 crore of loan waivers but a single farmer can't be benefitted by it." Criticising the Central government on Rafale fighter jet deal, Thackeray said, "A company which had no experience was given a contract. Soldiers of our country need a pay hike, which you don't give, but you do scams in the purchase of arms and ammunition." (ANI)