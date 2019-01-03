UGC directs state governments to take appropriate action against fake universities

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has directed state governments to take appropriate action against fake universities informed Minister of State (HRD), Dr Satya Pal Singh on Thursday in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

The house was informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already released a list of 24 fake Universities and has also issued public notice against the unrecognized status of several institutes.

UGC has issued public notice against the unrecognized status of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), New Delhi and illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal.

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP is also not recognized by the UGC under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. Apart from identifying Raja Arabic University, Nagpur as a fake university in the state of Maharashtra, it has also issued warning notices to three institutes in the state during the current year. The three institutes which have been issued warning notices are Indian Institute of Alternative Medicines and Natural Healing, Andheri, National Institute of Event Management, Andheri and Indian Board of Health Education and Research, Pune. On November 13, 2018, UGC had sent letters to Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the respective State and Union Territory Governments for taking appropriate action against these fake Universities which are operating in their states. (ANI)