UGC grants autonomy to 60 higher educational institutions

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): In a historic decision, on Tuesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to 60 Higher Educational Institutions which have maintained high academic standards.

This was announced by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar at a media briefing in the national capital. Javadekar said that the Government is striving to introduce a liberalized regime in the education sector and emphasis is on linking autonomy with quality.

Giving further details, Javadekar said that the 60 institutions which have been granted autonomy includes 52 Universities (five central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed universities, and two private universities) and eight Collages.

Javadekar also explained that these universities will remain within the ambit of UGC but will have the freedom to start new courses, off campus centers, skill development courses, research parks and any other new academic programs. They will also have the freedom to hire foreign faculty, enroll foreign students, give incentive based emoluments to the faculty, enter into academic collaborations and run open distance learning programmes. The eight autonomous collages will be free to set their own syllabus, hold examinations, carry out evaluation as well as declare results. In this case, only the degree will be awarded by the respective university. (ANI)