UIDAI plans to open Aadhar Seva Kendras in 53 cities

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to open Aadhaar Seva Kendras' in 53 cities across country including all the state capitals, official sources said on Tuesday.

The proposed centres, meant to provide the facility of enrollment, correction or change of address faculty, will start operating from April 2019, the sources added. Currently, people have to go regional offices of UIDAI or banks for enrollment of Aadhar.

This comes after, the Supreme Court, on September 26 upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar and said it would be required for utilising welfare schemes of the government.

The ruling, however, came with certain caveats with the top court mandating that the 12-digit identifier will not be required for obtaining SIM cards and opening bank accounts. The apex court had also stated that Aadhaar will not be mandatory for school admissions, UGC, NEET and CBSE examinations. However, the linkage of Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards with Aadhaar remains compulsory. (ANI)