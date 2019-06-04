Ujjain: CBI arrests EPFO officer, private consultant in bribery case

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an Enforcement Officer of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ujjain and a private consultant in a bribery case.

The arrests took place after a case was registered under section 120-B Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 based on a complaint alleging that the said officer demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant through a private consultant to get the ongoing enquiry against him disposed of favourably.

CBI laid a trap and caught the consultant for accepting a bribe of Rs.2 lakh. During the investigation, the Enforcement Officer was also arrested. Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused. Both the arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Indore and remanded to police custody till June 6. (ANI)