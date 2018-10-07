Ujjwala Yojna benefited 34 lakh women in Odisha: Pradhan

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday claimed that 34 lakh poor and needy women in Odhisha have benefited from Central Government's Ujjwala Yojana.

Pradhan made these remarks while interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana through video conferencing during Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat.

Hailing Ujjwala Yojana as a mass movement, Pradhan said, " It has become a mass movement and through LPG panchayats, right information about safe use of domestic gas is reaching the common man."

Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Modi on May 1, 2016, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Under this scheme, 5 crore LPG connections were to be provided to BPL families with a support of Rs.1600 per connection in the next three- years from the date of launch. (ANI)