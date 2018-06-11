UK assures cooperation on Mallya, Nirav Modi's extradition: Rijiju

[India], June 11 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that United Kingdom Minister Baroness Williams has assured to give full cooperation in the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and billionaire businessman Nirav Modi.

Mallya and Nirav both are wanted in India for their alleged role in two different bank fraud cases.

"I had a very fruitful meeting with the UK Minister. I've put across the demand of government of India that anybody who is wanted in India by Indian agencies or court, we seek cooperation from the UK authorities (on extradition) and the minister has assured to give full cooperation whether it is Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi," Rijiju told ANI.

Rijiju also took to Twitter and wrote, "I had a very useful meeting with the UK Minister Baroness Williams. We discussed about India-UK joint efforts to deal with Terrorism and Extremism. We also agreed to cooperate in the matters of extradition and sharing of information." The minister further said that he has requested Baroness Williams that elements, who are using UK's land to propagate anti-India activities must be curtailed. "There are certain elements using UK's land to propagate anti-India activities, I've requested Minister, that it must be curtailed. Both UK and India are free countries but Freedom of Expression can't be used to abuse a country's image," Rijiju added. According to media reports, Nirav Modi, the Indian billionaire jeweller who is at the centre of an alleged multi crore bank fraud, has fled to the UK where he is claiming political asylum. Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation said that it does not have confirmation on the whereabouts of Nirav Modi yet. "The moment his whereabouts are confirmed further action will be taken," a CBI sources said. For those unversed, the Punjab National Bank detected the multi-crore scam, wherein Nirav and his uncle-cum-business-partner Mehul Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of USD 2 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. While Mallya is wanted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering, (ANI)