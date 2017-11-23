UK delighted over progress of cyber relationship with India: Lord Ahmad

[India], Nov.23 (ANI): Britain on Thursday expressed its delight over the progress being made on cyber security ties with India and reiterated its commitment to maintain increasing economic and social benefits between the two countries in the cyber space sector.

Expressing his satisfaction, Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the UN at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, "We are delighted to be progressing a 'Framework for the UK-India Cyber Relationship' that will articulate our common commitment to maintaining the increasing economic and social benefits enabled by a free, open peaceful and secure cyberspace."

"India and the UK are leading the world in harnessing new technologies to stimulate economic growth and financial inclusion. I am delighted to attend the Global Conference on Cyberspace in Delhi, especially given the UK's role in organising the first GCCS in 2011. The conference brings together actors from across industry, academia, civil society and governments who all have an important part to play in maintaining a free, open, peaceful and secure internet," he added. Lord Ahmad said, ''I am looking forward to meeting with my counterparts to discuss how we ensure the Commonwealth is delivering a more secure future for all our citizens." This is the fifth round of the flagship conference that was inaugurated in London in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote speech opening the conference on "Cyber4All: A safe, secure and inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable development." On the second day of his visit, Lord Ahmad will host a breakfast reception with Commonwealth ministers to discuss cyber security ahead of the Commonwealth Summit which will take place in London in April 2018, where leaders will work to address common challenges, such as cyber security, to deliver a more secure future. Lord Ahmad will also meet ministers from other countries attending and host a round-table of Indian Chevening alumni who have benefited from the British Government's flagship fellowship scheme on cyber security. (ANI)