UK, India agree to boost people-to-people relations

[UK], Apr 18 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday agreed to boost bilateral ties in the areas of education and people-to-people relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May this morning and they discussed various topics including the defence cooperation, chemical weapons attacks in Salisbury and Syria, legal matters, Chennai six, etc.

Appreciating such initiatives as the India-UK Year of Culture in 2017 and the work of British Council in India, "the two leaders agreed that it is the Living Bridge between the people of the two countries that gives the greatest optimism that the next generation of India and UK will have an even more robust and stronger engagement and exchange. The leaders agreed to encourage and support this Living Bridge," a joint statement said.

The two leaders lauded the successful completion of the India-UK Year of Culture in 2017. The year-long programme saw an unprecedented level of cultural exchange showcasing artistic, cultural and literary traditions in both countries and was a fitting celebration of the deep cultural ties that bind India and the UK. They also welcomed the 70th anniversary of the British Council in India and its work to train teachers, deliver skills programmes for youth, and support cultural exchanges. "We welcome the best and brightest to study and work in the UK, especially in subjects and sectors that develop the skills and capabilities that will boost the prosperity of both our countries," the statement further said. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a five-day tour to three nations, landed at the Heathrow airport of the United Kingdom on Tuesday to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. (ANI)