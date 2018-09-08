UK not a haven for those who break laws: UK Minister

[India], Sept 8 (ANI): British Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart, on Saturday said that the country is not a haven for those who break the law.

Asked on how the United Kingdom would help India for the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Stuart told ANI, "We do not comment on individual cases. We have one of the most respected legal systems in the world. But it is not a haven for those who break the law."

Highlighting the close cooperation between India and the UK, Stuart said all due procedures will be complied with and justice will be ensured.

Earlier on Friday, Mallya, when asked about his return to India, said, "That's for the judge to decide. I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game." Mallya, an alleged financial offender, is facing extradition charges in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on account of bank fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. On September 3, a Mumbai Special Court granted three weeks time to the liquor baron to file his reply on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law. (ANI)