UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,415.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CYBER ATTACK: A major global cyber attack disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month. WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, said it was also infected. Russian steelmaker Evraz said its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected. * BOE: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday that he wanted to see how far improvements in business investment and exports could compensate for a consumer slowdown before deciding to raise interest rates. * BP: Argentina-based Pan American Energy, a unit of BP Plc, will invest some $1.2 billion in the South American country this year, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, down from the $1.4 billion that the company had announced for 2016. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group is set to miss an end-June deadline for offering compensation to victims of one of Britain's largest fraud cases, the latest delay in a decade-long struggle by business owners for redress. * ASTRAZENECA: Investors in drugmaker AstraZeneca have taken defensive positions in the options market ahead of eagerly awaited results of a major trial of a lung cancer treatment, which are due any day now. * GEMFIELDS: Fabergé owner Gemfields said on Tuesday that mining group Pallinghurst Resources Ltd's offer to buy the 52.91 percent of Gemfields it does not already own, is not capable of being recommended from a value perspective, adding that the offer "significantly undervalues" Gemfields. * CYBER ATTACKS: Businesses in Europe underestimate the "slow-burn" effects of cyber attacks and need to prepare more fully for a loss of customers, a fall in share price and other potential consequences, Lloyd's of London said in a report on Wednesday. * LONDON FIRE: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests. * BREXIT/BUSINESS: Britain will set up a new Brexit advisory group bringing together business leaders and senior ministers to hear the views of major companies, many of which have felt ignored over the government's stance on leaving the EU. The British government will set out its plans to engage more intensively with business in the next weeks and months, a spokeswoman for Theresa May said on Tuesday, repeating the prime minister's desire to avoid any "cliff edge". * ECONOMY: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of the banking system since the 2007-09 crash. * BRITAIN CREDIT RULES: The Bank of England tightened its controls on bank credit to more normal levels on Tuesday, deciding the risk had passed of a big hit to the economy and to lending after last year's Brexit vote. * QATAR SANCTIONS: Gulf Arab states are considering fresh sanctions on Qatar and could ask their trading partners to choose between working with them or Doha, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Russia said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper. * GOLD: Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as the dollar struggled and shares weakened after a vote on U.S. healthcare reforms was postponed and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted the ECB could trim its stimulus this year. * OIL: Oil markets were steady to lower on Wednesday after a report of rising U.S. fuel and crude inventories underscored concerns that a three-year supply glut is far from over. * COPPER: London copper slipped on Wednesday from near three-month highs hit the previous session, as prices consolidated alongside a weaker dollar and amid concerns over Chinese demand in a tighter credit enviroment. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by losses among pharma stocks, while updates from Carpetright and Debenhams gave conflicting pictures of the health of British consumers as inflationary pressures start to bite. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bunzl PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Dixons Carphone PLC Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)



SEARCH