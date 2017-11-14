UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Nov 14, 2017 10:59 hrs
    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points
lower at 7,407.7 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RIO TINTO: Mick Davis, the former head of global miner Xstrata, has
emerged as a frontrunner to become the next chairman of Anglo Australian miner
Rio Tinto,, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
 
    * RIO TINTO: The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc closed the
main access road to its giant Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of
Papua on Tuesday for the second time in three days after another shooting
incident. Rio Tinto has a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan for a 40 percent
share of production above specific levels until 2021, and 40 percent of all
production after 2021.  
    * BHP BILLITON: A court in Brazil decided on Monday to resume criminal
proceedings, including consideration of murder charges, related to the 2015
Samarco mine disaster, throwing out a challenge from two defendants claiming
that evidence was illegally collected. Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd
, joint owners of the Samarco iron mine, are part of a group
that includes 22 people and two other companies that stand accused of crimes
related to a tailing dam that burst. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was in the process of
developing a plan for repairing the damaged parts at its Enchilada platform and
re-deploying personnel following its shutdown after a fire last week.
 
    * EN+/ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American blocked Jim Rutherford, a
member of its audit and remuneration committees, from joining the board of
Russia's En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium
and hydropower businesses and recently listed in London, the Financial Times
newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter. http://on.ft.com/2zVdxU2
    
    * CENTRAL ASIA METALS: Central Asia Metals, which has just bought a
lead and zinc mine in Macedonia, would consider further purchases but not for
six months, its chairman said on Monday. 
    * GRENFELL FIRE: Hundreds of people displaced by a fire that killed about 80
people in London in June are still living in hotels or friends' houses because
of a failure by local authorities to rehouse them, the lawmaker representing the
area said on Monday.
    * BREXIT: British Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday the government
would allow parliament the opportunity to debate, scrutinise and vote on any
final Brexit agreement, offering a concession to Conservative Party rebels.
 
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May's blueprint for Britain's exit from the
European Union faces a crucial test starting on Tuesday, when lawmakers try to
win concessions from a weakened leader on the government's legislation to sever
ties. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed early on Tuesday, with the dollar
supported by higher U.S. Treasury yields and Asian stocks down amid uncertainty
over tax reforms in the United States. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further rises in U.S.
output undermined ongoing OPEC-led production cuts aimed at tightening the
market.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at nearly six-week lows on
Monday, dragged down by financial sector shares and ceding earlier gains fuelled
by the weak pound.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 BBA Aviation PLC                           Q3
 BTG PLC                                    Half Year
 McCarthy & Stone PLC                       Full Year
 Vodafone Group PLC                         Half Year
 Electrocomponents PLC                      Half Year
 FirstGroup PLC                             Half Year
 Land Securities Group PLC                  Half Year
 Meggitt PLC                                Trading Statement
 AVEVA Group PLC                            Half Year
 UBM PLC                                    Trading Update
 Intermediate Capital Group PLC             Half Year
 ITV PLC                                    Q3 
 B&M European Value Retail                  Half Year
 Bovis Home Group Plc                       Trading Update
 
        
 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)



