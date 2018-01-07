U'khand: 2 killed, 2 injured in firing during 'Nagar Kirtan'

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): In a case of an alleged feud, two people were killed and two others were injured in the firing that took place during a 'Nagar Kirtan' organised here on Sunday.

The incident took place during a peaceful gathering at a Gurdwara here in Udham Singh Nagar when a firing began that killed two and injured two.

The two people, who have been grievously injured, were shifted to a hospital in the vicinity where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have begun their investigation. (ANI)