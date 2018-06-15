U'khand: 4 districts to witness heavy rainfall

[India], June 15 (ANI): Parts of Uttarakhand to witness heavy rainfall between June 15 to June 17.

The India Meteorological Department informed that heavy rainfall may lash Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts.

The Meteorological Centre of Dehradun earlier on June 13 had issued similar warnings of thunderstorm and rain in the state from June 13-17.

On the same day, heavy rains lashed in Ghansali, near New Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The rains also blocked the motorway and caused severe water logging in several parts of the state.

Earlier this month, the Badrinath National Highway was closed at two places due to minor landslides, followed by heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand. (ANI)