U'khand: 8 killed, 11 injured after vehicle carrying them plunges into gorge

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 11 others were injured after the Mahindra car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Pithoragarh road here on Sunday.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, local administration officials and police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. ITBP jawans also joined them in carrying out the rescue operation.

Police said the car was carrying the mortal remains of a person and was heading towards the cremation site for the funeral. They were travelling from Barakot area of Champawat to Vikaskhand.

Police said that further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)