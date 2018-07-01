U'khand bus accident: CM announces compensation

[India], July 01 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the dead in the Nainidanda bus accident.

He also assured that the government will take care of the treatment of all those injured.

"We will give compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of those who have died in this incident. And, medical treatment will be provided to those who have been injured in the incident in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh and Ramnagar government hospital," said Rawat.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force and other agencies are at the spot carrying out rescue operations. The weather too is making it difficult for helicopters to reach the spot. "Four people have reached there through helicopter and the sub-teams here are ready, we'll leave as soon the helicopter arrives. SDRF is an expert in carrying out rescue operations," said SDRF inspector, Ved Prakash Bhatt. Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Rawat said that by the year 2020, they will repair all the black holes and accident-prone areas. The Chief Minister will leave for the site once the weather gets clear. Earlier in the day, a bus fell in a gorge in Nainidanda area of Pauri Garhwal district killing 20 people and injuring 12. However, the number might increase, as per local administration (ANI)