U'khand bus accident: DIG sacked, other officers suspended

[India], July 02 (ANI): A day after a road mishap claimed 48 lives in Pauri Garhwal district here, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Pushpak Jyoti was sacked from his position on Monday.

Ajay Rautela, has taken over as the new DIG.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also ordered the suspension of Dhumakot Station Officer and Assistant Regional Transport Officer.

Rawat also said that the Centre has assured "all possible help".

A bus fell down a gorge in Nainidanda area of Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He also assured that the government will take care of the treatment of all those injured. (ANI)