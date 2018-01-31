U'Khand: Civil judge suspended for mistreating domestic help

[India], January 31 (ANI): The Nainital High Court on Wednesday ordered for the suspension of senior division civil judge Deepali Sharma for allegedly holding a minor girl captive at her residence and mistreating her.

The incident came to light after the police conducted a raid at Sharma's residence in Haridwar and found the girl in an injured condition on January 29.

The minor was reportedly working as a domestic help at Sharma's residence.

However, the accused reportedly refuted allegations and claimed that she treated the girl just like "her own child".(ANI)