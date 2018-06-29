U'khand CM orders arrest of teacher on seeking transfer

[India], June 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat directed the police to arrest a school teacher, after she protested during a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister on Thursday also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking her transfer from a remote location.

The school teacher, Uttara Bahuguna, claimed she has been posted in such locations for the last 25 years.

The video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds, shows when Rawat dismissed her request, Bahuguna began arguing with him. To which, Rawat lost his cool and shouted, "Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody."

According to media reports, Bahuguna was released on Thursday evening. (ANI)