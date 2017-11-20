U'khand: Gangster killed in firing inside court premises, 2 arrested

[India], November 20 (ANI): Gangster Devpal Rana was killed and two of his associates were injured on Monday when three unknown assailants fired on them inside the court premises in Roorkee.

Two people were arrested in this regard, while one shooter reportedly managed to flee from the spot.

All three of them were rushed to the Roorkee Civil Hospital from where Rana was referred to a Dehradun hospital, but he succumbed to injuries on the way.

The arrested shooters are being interrogated by the police. (ANI)