U'khand High Court: EVM tampering case to be heard on Apr10

[India]Mar 20(ANI): The Nainital High Court has fixed April 10 as the next date of hearing in the Electronic Voting Machine(EVM) tampering case

The matter pertains to seven pleas that were filed in the court, in reagrd to the case last year.

The petitioners requested the court for immediate disposal of the pleas as per the provisions of the Representation of Peoples (RP) Act 1951.

The Additional Solicitor General Satyapal Jain had appeared on behalf of the respondents.

His appearance was also challenged by the petitioners on the basis of the directives given by the law ministry.

The Congress party had alleged that the EVM's used in at least six of the constituencies in last year's assembly elections in the state had been tampered with. The Congress had lost the election to the Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP).(ANI)