U'khand hospital discharges rape survivor without proper treatment, makes her share vehicle with accused

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): The parents of a nine-year-old rape survivor here have alleged that their daughter was discharged from a hospital without proper treatment and then made to travel with the accused in a police vehicle to record her statement before the magistrate.

The girl, who hailed from Tehri district, was allegedly raped in Nainbagh area on May 30.

The Circle Officer (CO) of the area Uttam Singh has been suspended on charges of negligence of duty.

The victim was admitted to Doon Medical College and Hospital. Her parents alleged that she was discharged from the hospital even before she could recover fully.

According to parents, their daughter could not give her statement properly as her condition worsened after she travelled four hours with the accused. Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya has expressed deep concern over the way the case has been handled. "We will not spare the doctors, who discharged the victim without proper treatment. Strict action will be taken against police officers as well. We have called the counsellors to counsel the victim as there is a need to make her mentally and physically fit," she said. The minister has also announced financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh to the victim. Uttarakhand Child Commission has asked the Tehri District Magistrate (DM) to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the matter. The role of Tehri Police is also under scanner. After the case was reported to the administration, the girl was again admitted to a hospital for further treatment. "The girl is stable now. Due to an infection, there was some problem. One report is awaited. If we find everything normal, then we will discharge her," said Dr Chitra Joshi. (ANI)