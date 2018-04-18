U'khand MP requests CM Rawat to withdraw his Y level security

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member and party's national media chief Anil Baluni on Wednesday requested Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat to withdraw his Y-category security cover.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, he requested that he does not need the Y level security.

The Y level security cover has a security cover of 11 personnel. It encompasses two personal security officers (PSOs).

Baluni was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand last month.

Originally from Pauri Garhwal, the politician replaced the Congress' Mahendra Singh Mahra. (ANI)