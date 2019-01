[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for smuggling wild animal parts in Bageshwar on Thursday, police said.

"The joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Bageshwar police has seized skins of two leopards worth of Rs 20 lakh in the international market. A case has been registered against the two under the Wildlife Protection Act," according to a police statement.

The arrested have been identified as Laxmi Narayan Goswami and Pushkar Singh Panda. (ANI)