U'khand teacher violated decorum: School Education Secy

[India], June 29 (ANI): School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh on Friday said the teacher, who was snapped at by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for her alleged misbehaviour, has been suspended as she "violated the decorum".

Addressing the media, Aulakh assured that the case will be investigated and the probe team will also listen to the teacher Uttara Bahuguna's version and then take action.

"She has been suspended because she violated decorum as a teacher. It will be investigated. We will listen to her and only then will decision be taken. She can be transferred only within the district. Her demand that she be transferred to Dehradun falls under inter-district transfers which, as of now, are not allowed by the Act," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Rawat directed the police to take Bahuguna into custody for allegedly protesting at his Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after Bahuguna allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking a transfer from a remote location. The School Education Secretary claimed that more than 58 people are posted in remote areas for a longer duration than Bahuguna. "More than 58 people are posted in remote areas for a longer duration than her. Her number is the only 59th. The transfer is done only turn-wise," Aulakh added. However, Bahuguna claimed that she has only been posted in rural areas in the last 25 years of her tenure as a teacher. (ANI)