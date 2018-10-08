U'khand: Tehri dam poses threat to nearby villages

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Tehri dam, has once again become a cause of worry, as its lake is posing a threat to a number of villages situated alongside its periphery. The houses in the vicinity have developed cracks.

Residents of as many as 17 villages have claimed, that cracks in their houses have developed after the water level in the lake witnessed a rise.

The locals of the affected village have also alleged that despite them apprising the authorities of their woes and conducting protests, they have been left in the lurch by the administration.

One of the villagers said, "In April 2011 a report of geological survey recommended displacement of this village. With the increase of water level in the Tehri dam the cracks in the walls also increase. We have been protesting since long but the administration is not listening. Houses have also collapsed here because of this problem." "Government survey itself recommended that people in the villages need to be displaced but the government, administration, and THDC (Tehri Hydro Power Complex) did nothing about it. We want to request the state and central government to provide assistance and save the life of people from an impending threat of tragedy," added another resident. (ANI)