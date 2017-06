[India], June 14 (ANI): As many as three people were killed and one injured in a car accident on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway near Uttarakhand's Govindghat today.

The three died on the spot, while the injured have been taken to a local government hospital for treatment.

All passengers were residents of Haryana's Rohtak district. The passengers were returning from Badrinath.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)