U'khand's net domestic product pegged at Rs 2,12,433 crore for 2018-19

[Uttarakhand], Jan 19 (ANI): The net state domestic product (NSDP) of Uttarakhand for 2018-19 has been pegged at Rs 2,12,433 crore, showing a growth rate of 10.43 per cent over the provisional estimate of Rs 1,92,364 crore in 2017-18.

According to an official statement of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), the first advance estimates for the year 2018-19 are tentative and will be revised later on after having a discussion with the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Net state domestic product (NSDP) is defined as a measure, in monetary terms, of the volume of all goods and services produced within the boundaries of the state during a given period of time after deducting the wear and tear or depreciation, accounted without duplication.

"The advance estimates of gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices in the year 2018-19 is provisionally estimated at Rs 2,37,147 crore, showing a growth rate of 10.34 per cent over the estimates of GSDP for the year 2017-18, which is Rs 2,14,933 crore provisional estimates," the statement said. According to the statement, advance estimates of GSDP at constant prices in the year 2018-19 is provisionally estimated at Rs 1,84,902 crore, showing a growth rate of 7.03 per cent over the provisional estimates of GSDP for the previous year 2017-18 which is Rs 1,72,753 crore. The advance estimates of NSDP at constant prices for the year 2018-19 is provisionally estimated at Rs 1,64,067 crore, showing a growth rate of 6.88 per cent over the provisional estimates of NSDP for the year 2017-18 which is Rs 1,53,505 crore. Per capita income of the state calculated over NSDP at current prices is estimated for the year 2018-19 (advance estimates) and 2017-18 (provisional estimates) is Rs 1,90,284 and Rs 1,74,622 respectively. (ANI)