UK's Conservative Party leader raises issue of human right abuses against Baloch people

[U.K], Nov 22 (ANI): United Kingdom's Conservative Party leader Bob Blackman on Wednesday asserted that he has raised the issue of human rights abuses against people of Balochistan in the country's Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Taking to Twitter the politician said, "At foreign office Qs raised the human rights abuses against people of #Balochistan and desire for freedom from occupation by Pakistan."

For decades in Balochistan, economic exploitation through the plundering of natural resources, and the systematic economic, social and political exclusion of indigenous Baloch people, has become the norm.

In addition to this, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and an escalating crackdown on freedom of expression are used as covert tools to brutally repress the Baloch peaceful struggle for justice, rights and equality. Since the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has begun, the Baloch have been forcefully cleared, enforcedly disappeared and effectively excluded from the project at all levels - despite plentiful promises made by the Pakistani authorities of development and employment. At least 8,000 Baloch are still victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan while 1500 such victims were killed and dumped, according to human rights organisations. (ANI)