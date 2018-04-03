ULFA cadre nabbed in Nalbari

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): A United Liberated Front of Assam (ULFA) cadre was apprehended from Barkura in Assam's Nalbari district on Tuesday.

The cadre was apprehended when a joint operation was launched by the Red Horns Division (a.k.a. 21st Mountain Division) of the Indian Army and Assam Police on Monday night.

The troops of the unit established a Special Mobile Check Post (MCP) at Barkura Chowk on National Highway 31 and during the conduct of a routine search; the ULFA cadre was apprehended.

He was found in possession of a nine mm factory made revolver along with two live rounds. The convict, along with the seized weapon and ammunition, has been handed over to the Nalbari Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)